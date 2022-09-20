×
Tags: tim burchett | fentanyl | bill | drugs

Tim Burchett to Newsmax: Fentanyl 'a Weapon of Mass Destruction'

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Tuesday, 20 September 2022 01:56 PM EDT

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday that fentanyl is "a weapon of mass destruction," and said we "have to treat it that way" while promoting his new bill that would crack down on drug traffickers.

Burchett told "National Report" that his legislation, the Fentanyl Trafficker Elimination Act, "will basically just give a life sentence to someone who's caught trafficking fentanyl," which he said is "a weapon of mass destruction. We're going to have to treat it that way.

"We had over 100,000 overdoses last year, 100,000 if you can imagine that, and the Democrats won't do anything about it, and you have to ask why, because they will have to admit they've got a problem on our southern border and their heads are in the sand. And a lot of Democrats are going to lose their elections because they won't say anything about it."

He added, "It's a little too late now. They're afraid of [California Democrat House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi. I get that, but … we're losing a generation to this epidemic."

Burchett went on to say that the root source of the fentanyl being transported into the U.S. is "China, obviously they produce it in China."

He said, "China is just mass producing this. They used the mules to bring it across on our southern border easily just carrying it across, and I suspect we're just scratching the surface."



Tuesday, 20 September 2022 01:56 PM
