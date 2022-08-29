×
Secret Service Official Central to Jan. 6 Hearing Retires

Secret Service emblem
(Joe Sohm/Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 29 August 2022 10:24 PM EDT

Tony Ornato, the Secret Service's assistant director who became a major figure during a Jan. 6 hearing in June, has retired after 25 years of service.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the Jan. 6 panel that Ornato told her that then-President Donald Trump repeatedly demanded that the Secret Service take him to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Hutchinson also testified that Ornato said that Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle and lunged at another agent.

Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service's communications chief, told the Hill that Ornato has not testified to the committee since Hutchinson's testimony.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


