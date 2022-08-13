Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Must Be 'Consequences' for Jan. 6 Panel, Trump Raid

Rep. Ralph Norman told Newsmax that Republicans need to not only probe the origins of the House Jan. 6 committee and FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago but also "have consequences" for those responsible.

During a Saturday interview on "Wake Up America," the South Carolina Republican stressed that his party needs to unleash subpoena powers in every committee against those that have unfairly targeted former President Donald Trump come a November win.

"Every agency that we have – it won't just be the Oversight Committee. It'll be Judiciary. It'll be Financial Services. It'll be all the ones that will have subpoena power to get people in," Norman stated.

"I mean the Jan. 6 commission is a hoax ... to not let cross-examination from both sides, to not delve into what [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi [D-Calif.] knew, the Sergeant-at-Arms knew, why the National Guard wasn't called in, I mean – all that needs to be answered with a host of everything else," he added.

Norman explained that after the subpoenas, a Republican Congress would refer their findings to the Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland. However, he acknowledged that Garland would probably not follow through with the findings.

What Garland has "done is criminal, in and of itself. He ought to be impeached, along with a host of others," the congressman emphasized. "We'll get it to the Justice Department, and it'll at least take it to them for action."

He further promised that Republicans would at least try to get to the bottom of the raid on Trump's Palm Beach property, pointing out odd facts in the case like the alleged existence of stolen nuclear files and the FBI restricting Trump's attorneys' access.

