Gun Rights Group Launches National Ad Targeting Harris

The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) said Thursday it has created a national TV advertisement targeting Vice President Kamala Harris' anti-gun positions and her efforts to push President Joe Biden's gun-control agenda before he leaves office.

The 60-second spot focuses on Biden saying he not only wants to ban modern semiautomatic rifles, but 9 mm pistols, as well. They are the two most popular types of firearms in the U.S., according to the SAF.

"Now that Kamala Harris has entered the spotlight, she takes full ownership of the Biden-Harris gun ban plan," SAF founder and executive vice president Alan Gottlieb said in a news release. "Last year, she was appointed to be the administration's 'gun czar' overseeing the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

"Let's hope she's been as inefficient at doing that as she's been as the 'border czar.'"

The SAF said Harris, the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee now that Biden has withdrawn from the race, has advocated for such gun control measures as mandatory buy-back programs, bans on semiautomatic weapons, and universal background checks that would result in a national gun registry.

"Not only are we reminding America that radical Second Amendment-hating politicians have said repeatedly that 'nobody is coming after your guns,' but now we're warning that Biden and Harris want to move fast, to accomplish that very thing," Gottlieb said in the release. "It is imperative we get this message out now that Biden is leaving office and Harris is the presumed nominee to replace him in the presidential campaign. ... It's our job to warn the public about her record."

It will be the 18th national TV spot as part of the SAF's Legacy of Liberty campaign, Gottlieb said.

"We have run more national television advertising than any other Second Amendment advocacy group since Joe Biden took office because it is imperative we educate the public about this ongoing threat to their fundamental rights," he said.