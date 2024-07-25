48 Percent Prefer to Live Where Gun Ownership Allowed

July 25, 2024: Forty-eight percent (48%) of voters prefer to live in a community where people are allowed to own guns. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 39% of voters would rather live in a community where guns are outlawed.

The survey also found that 55% of voters oppose a proposal to ban the private ownership of guns so that only police and other government officials would be allowed to have them. Forty percent (40%) of voters favor the proposal.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 15-16, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Would you rather live in a community where guns are outlawed or in a community where people are allowed to own guns?

39%-One where guns are outlawed

48%-One where people are allowed to own guns

12%-Not sure

A proposal has been made to ban private ownership of guns, so that only police and other government officials would be allowed to have guns. Would you favor or oppose this proposal?

22%-Strongly favor

18%-Somewhat favor

15%-Somewhat oppose

40%-Strongly oppose

5%-Not sure