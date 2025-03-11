Sean Curran Sworn In As Secret Service Director

Sean Curran, one of the Secret Service agents who protected President Donald Trump from a would-be assassin during a campaign rally last summer in Butler, Pennsylvania, was sworn in Monday as the new director of the Secret Service.

He was sworn in at the Oval Office by Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem, with Trump observing, reports The Washington Times.

Trump, when announcing his selection of Curran to lead the agency, said he is a "brilliant leader who is capable of directing and leading operational security plans for some of the most complex special security events."

"He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin's bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania," Trump said in his announcement in January when he appointed Curran. "I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before."

Curran had led Trump's personal security detail for four years, and Trump, when naming him, pointed out that he has 23 years of law enforcement experience, having started his Secret Service career in 2001 as a special agent in the Newark, New Jersey field office.

Curran served as the assistant special agent in charge of the presidential protective division during Trump's first term in office.

"He has always shown respect to not only me, but the division that protected him," Curran said in an interview with CBS News last month. "We have a bond, probably for life."

Curran's position did not need Senate confirmation. He replaces Ronald Rowe Jr., who was the acting director since July after then-director Kimberly Cheatle resigned during the backlash to the agency's breakdowns in preventing the Butler assassination attempt.