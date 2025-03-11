WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sean curran | donald trump | secret service | director | butler | pennsylvania | kristi noem

Sean Curran Sworn In As Secret Service Director

By    |   Tuesday, 11 March 2025 07:55 AM EDT

Sean Curran, one of the Secret Service agents who protected President Donald Trump from a would-be assassin during a campaign rally last summer in Butler, Pennsylvania, was sworn in Monday as the new director of the Secret Service.

He was sworn in at the Oval Office by Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem, with Trump observing, reports The Washington Times.

Trump, when announcing his selection of Curran to lead the agency, said he is a "brilliant leader who is capable of directing and leading operational security plans for some of the most complex special security events."

"He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin's bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania," Trump said in his announcement in January when he appointed Curran. "I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before."

Curran had led Trump's personal security detail for four years, and Trump, when naming him, pointed out that he has 23 years of law enforcement experience, having started his Secret Service career in 2001 as a special agent in the Newark, New Jersey field office.

Curran served as the assistant special agent in charge of the presidential protective division during Trump's first term in office.

"He has always shown respect to not only me, but the division that protected him," Curran said in an interview with CBS News last month. "We have a bond, probably for life."

Curran's position did not need Senate confirmation. He replaces Ronald Rowe Jr., who was the acting director since July after then-director Kimberly Cheatle resigned during the backlash to the agency's breakdowns in preventing the Butler assassination attempt.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sean Curran, one of the Secret Service agents who protected President Donald Trump from a would-be assassin during a campaign rally last summer in Butler, Pennsylvania, was sworn in Monday as the new director of the Secret Service.
sean curran, donald trump, secret service, director, butler, pennsylvania, kristi noem
283
2025-55-11
Tuesday, 11 March 2025 07:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved