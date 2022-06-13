Despite Foiled Plot Against Kavanaugh, WH Still Silent on Protests at SCOTUS Homes

Despite the foiled assassination plot against Justice Brett Kavanaugh last week, the Biden administration does not have an official opinion on pro-abortion activists protesting at Supreme Court justices' homes.

"We have not weighed in on where people should or should not protest," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated Monday at her daily press briefing.

However, Jean-Pierre noted President Joe Biden condemns the murder plot, although Biden himself has not publicly done so.

"We have said that all Americans have the right to peacefully protest, whatever their point of view, but that attempts at intimidation and violence are totally unacceptable, and that they need to be condemned anytime they happen, regardless of who does it," Jean-Pierre said.

Last week, the suspect who allegedly plotted to murder Kavanaugh called 911 on himself, saying he had a knife and a gun near Kavanaugh's home, and was reportedly angry about the prospect of the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade.

It is against the law, specifically Title 18, Section 1507, of the U.S. Code, to, "with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, picket[s] or parade[s] in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent use[s] any sound-truck or similar device or resort[s] to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence."