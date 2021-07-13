×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Marijuana | schumer | senate | marijuana

Schumer Plans to Introduce Marijuana Bill

Schumer Plans to Introduce Marijuana Bill
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer after a Senate Democratic Policy Luncheon at the U.S. Capitol July 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 13 July 2021 10:20 PM

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., along with Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., plan to introduce a major marijuana reform bill. The bill is set to be called the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act.

Although its details are not yet available, the proposal is reported to be an entry level conversation, which would eventually lead to a formal introduction to the bill.

The Hill reports that, earlier this year, Schumer, Wyden and Booker announced that they would introduce a bill to marijuana advocates. In February, Schumer said that “[I]t’s not enough in my view to just end cannabis prohibition. I think we need to restore the lives of people who’ve been hurt most by the failed war on drugs and especially black Americans.” 

Schumer’s bill will prioritize small businesses, so that large alcohol and tobacco companies aren’t able to monopolize the cannabis industry. The legislation will also “ensure restorative justice, public health and implement responsible taxes and regulations.”

President Joe Biden is against marijuana legislation, although he did campaign on decriminalizing the drug’s possession.

Schumer, Wyden and Booker have all previously introduced legislation to legalize marijuana that ultimately failed.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., along with Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., plan to introduce a major marijuana reform bill....
schumer, senate, marijuana
196
2021-20-13
Tuesday, 13 July 2021 10:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved