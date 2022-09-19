National Conservative Groups Invest Heavily in School Board Elections

School board elections, which have traditionally been local contests, are being targeted by a handful of national conservative groups with support from a Republican megadonor eager to shape how race and gender identity are handled in classrooms nationwide, Politico reported on Monday.

''If you don't have people at the local level who are cutting this out at schools, you're not going to get that out,'' said Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, a super PAC based in Arlington, Virginia.