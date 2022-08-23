Texas School District Restricts Talk of Race, Sexuality, Gender Identity

A Texas school board this week moved to restrict educators' ability to discuss race, sexuality, and gender orientation with students, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Under the policies approved by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board, teachers are not required to use a student's preferred pronouns if they differ from their sex as assigned at birth, nor are transgender students to be allowed to use the bathroom of their gender identity, though it adds, "This policy does not prohibit the District from providing reasonable accommodations upon request."

Teachers of students in the fifth grade or lower have been instructed not to discuss issues of race, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

"These policies are a reflection of Texas law and community values," GCISD Board President Casey Ford said on Monday.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lashed out at the policy, saying it's an "unnecessary and cruel form of discrimination."

The ACLU added: "Titles and pronouns are neither political, partisan, nor controversial. Using someone's name and pronouns is a matter of common human decency and basic respect."