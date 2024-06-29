Sam Brown to Newsmax: Biden Ignoring or Forgetting Abbey Gate

President Joe Biden has "either forgotten or is ignoring" the 13 Americans who were killed in the Abbey Gate terrorist attack during the U.S.' chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021, retired U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown, the Republican nominee for Senate in Nevada, told Newsmax Saturday.

"Abbey Gate is something that we should always remember," Brown, who survived an improvised explosive device hit in Afghanistan in 2008 that left him with third-degree burns over a third of his body, told Newsmax's "America Right Now."

"Thirteen service men and women lost their lives on that attack."

Biden claimed during the presidential debate Thursday that he U.S. troops have not died on his watch.

People may also not remember that former President Donald Trump led with strength, said Brown.

"He told the Taliban that they will not kill any service members," Brown said. "There was a large period of time under his presidency that we did not lose any service members in Afghanistan."

Biden, though, has "no excuse" for forgetting about Abbey Gate, particularly after Steve Nikoui, who was arrested in March for disrupting Biden's State of the Union address to speak out about the death of his son, Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, an Abbey Gate victim, said Brown.

"It's shameful," said Brown. "It is an embarrassment to the office of the commander in chief, and there's no excuse for it."

On his Senate race, Brown said his state of Nevada is a place where people move to pursue the American dream, but under Biden's leadership and the "complicit support" of Sen. Jacky Rosen, the Democrat Brown is campaigning against, that dream is in danger.

"People are paying more for their housing, more for their health care, more for their groceries and gas," he said. "Our cities are under attack from, fentanyl and issues surrounding this border crisis. Jacky Rosen sits on the Homeland Security Committee within the Senate and has provided no pushback, no productive leadership on the issue of the border."

But under Trump, "people's lives were much better economically," said Brown. "There was something to hope for and to be able to be proud about."

Brown further added that affordable housing has become a major problem for Nevadans, and federal legislation is a major part of that.

"About 80%, 85% of our land here in the state is federally owned or controlled land," he said. "As our cities have grown, our population has expanded. It takes a literal act of Congress to get this land turned back over so that you can develop more homes, more businesses."

But the Democrats have done little to make that happen, said Brown.

"We have an average median household income level of $63,000," he said. "When you have home prices averaging $450,000 to $500,000, that is unattainable and it takes, unfortunately, a literal act of Congress to be able to create more supply."

