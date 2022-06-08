Zinke Holds Slim Lead in Montana US House Race Too Close to Call

Ryan Zinke, who served as a Cabinet member under then-President Donald Trump, held a slim lead in a Montana U.S. House race that remained too close to call early Wednesday morning.

With 87% of the vote counted for the state's District 1 seat, Decision Desk HQ showed Zinke with 41.27% (32,782) of the vote compared to Al Olszewski's 39.95% (31,738).

Mary Todd (10.47%), Matt Jette (5.95%), and Mitch Heuer (2.36%) also received votes.

Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, served as U.S. Secretary of the Interior 2017-19. Before that, he represented Montana in the U.S. House 2015-17.

Montana voters went to the polls Tuesday in the first primary election in three decades with two seats in the U.S. House at stake. The Treasure State was granted a second seat due to population growth documented in the 2020 census.

Trump in July announced that he was endorsing Zinke.

"Under Ryan Zinke's leadership at the Department of the Interior, the U.S. achieved Energy Dominance, increased federal energy revenues, and responsibly opened federal acreage for energy production," Trump said. "He was instrumental in expanding public access to public lands for recreation and rebuilding our National Parks and Forests infrastructure.

"As Montana's Congressman for the new 2nd District, Ryan will fight against the Radical Left Democrats who continually block the America First policies we put in place. He will be a strong leader for the great Patriots of Montana. Ryan has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Congress!"