Tags: russia | ukraine | war | zelenskyy | trump

Zelenskyy: If Trump Knows How to Finish War, 'He Should Tell Us Today'

By    |   Wednesday, 03 July 2024 03:31 PM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pushing for former President Donald Trump to present his plan to settle the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today," Zelenskyy said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday. "If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood — we want to be ready for this, we want to know."

Trump has repeatedly said he could settle the war if he's elected president again.

During last week's debate with President Joe Biden, Trump claimed, "If we had a real president, a president that knew — that was respected by Putin ... he would have never invaded Ukraine."

The Trump campaign's communications director Steven Cheung said Tuesday that "a top priority in his second term will be to quickly negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war."

"Trump believes European nations should be paying more of the cost of the conflict," Cheung said.

Zelenskyy also told Bloomberg he was "potentially ready" to meet with Trump to hear his team's proposals.

"They can't plan my life and life of our people and our children," he said. "We want to understand whether in November we will have the powerful support of the U.S., or will be all alone."

Wednesday, 03 July 2024 03:31 PM
