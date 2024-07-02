WATCH TV LIVE

Pew Survey: Confidence in Zelenskyy Falls Globally

Tuesday, 02 July 2024 03:46 PM EDT

According to a new global Pew survey published Tuesday, confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dropped while support for Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased.

The Pew survey polled more than 44,000 people in 36 countries on six continents. According to the survey, 46% said they do not have confidence in Zelenskyy to "do the right thing," compared to 40% who say they do.

Moira Fagan, research associate at Pew Research Center said confidence in Zelenskyy had declined since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, especially in Europe.

Support for Zelenskyy decreased dramatically in Poland, according to the survey, while the U.S., Australia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, South Korea, and Sweden also saw declines in support.

"We also know that people who are right-wing populist party supporters are less likely to have expressed confidence in Zelenskyy than people who do not support right-wing populist parties in Europe," Fagan said.

The Pew survey found Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. are divided about support for Ukraine, with 49% of Republicans saying the country provides too much support for Ukraine compared to just 16% of Democrats.

Support for Putin increased by 9% in Germany and 11% in Argentina according to the survey. Putin also saw increased support in places like France, Hungary, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, which the survey authors attribute to a rise in right-wing populism.

Overall most respondents had a negative view of the Russian president.

The survey also showed increasing support for NATO in countries like Turkey and Hungary. Support for NATO has doubled for Turkey since 2019, while eight in 10 Hungarians have expressed support for the organization, despite Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Oban's support for Putin.

Tuesday, 02 July 2024 03:46 PM
