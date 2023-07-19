×
Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Whistleblower Testimony 'Historic Day'

By    |   Wednesday, 19 July 2023 10:32 PM EDT

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Wednesday that testimony by two IRS whistleblowers in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability was historic because of the evidence it revealed regarding allegations of corruption with President Joe Biden and his family.

"They showed conclusively – and this is only just a pittance of the money that the Bidens got – that [the Bidens] got $17 million from Romania and Ukraine for what can only be described as bribes to the vice president," Giuliani told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "All that money was when [Joe Biden] was vice president. There's no indication of anything done by Hunter Biden to earn it. There are 20 letters indicating that Joe Biden did them favors."

Giuliani, a former adviser to President Donald Trump and federal prosecutor, said the significance of the financial disclosure is unprecedented.

"There's never been a $17 million bribe to an American president or vice president ever," he said. "Ever, ever, ever. This is why we had the letter yesterday from [special counsel] Jack Smith."

Giuliani is referring to Trump revealing Tuesday he received a target letter from Smith requesting him to appear before a Washington grand jury Smith empaneled to investigate the former president's role in the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

"Ridiculous letter," Giuliani said.

