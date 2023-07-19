Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: DOJ, Agencies Insulated From Scrutiny

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday evidence of obstruction by the Department of Justice into the investigation of Hunter Biden provided in congressional testimony by two IRS whistleblowers proves how deep such federal agencies have protected themselves from scrutiny.

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified publicly Wednesday for the first time in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability about claims the DOJ improperly interfered with a five-year tax investigation into President Joe Biden's son.

"A lot of this obstruction [that] occurred during the Trump administration just proves that these federal agencies have pretty well not only insulated themselves from congressional investigation and public scrutiny, they've also insulated themselves from management by a Republican administration," Johnson told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Democrats on the Oversight Committee said during the hearing that David Weiss, the Delaware U.S. attorney overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation and who the whistleblowers allege was stifled in attempts to bring more charges against Hunter Biden, was appointed by Donald Trump. But Johnson said there's more to the story.

"Let me make this clear: [Weiss] was appointed by Trump, but he was recommended by the two [Delaware] Democratic senators," Johnson said. "That's the way the process works. So it's not exactly like he had a conservative Republican U.S. attorney appointed in Delaware.

"This was one of their guys, and President Trump by tradition goes along and appoints a U.S. attorney for a Democrat district that way."

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill, kept trying to drill home the fact that Joe Biden wasn't president when the investigation into his son started, according to Johnson, even though a focus of Oversight Committee's investigation is into how the DOJ and other federal agencies wanted to remove Trump from power and tried to protect Joe Biden before the 2020 election.

"It was infuriating listening to that question," Johnson said. "He wasn't president. He wasn't president. It just confirms the fact that the deep state is populated by a bunch of leftists. And again, they have insulated themselves from management by a Republican administration.

"A Republican president doesn't have a chance of getting control of the deep state as it's currently constructed."

