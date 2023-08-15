×
Tags: rudy giuliani | georgia | indictment | donald trump

Giuliani: Georgia Charges 'Affront to Democracy'

By    |   Tuesday, 15 August 2023 07:41 AM EDT

Rudy Giuliani, who has served as an attorney to former President Donald Trump and is facing charges in the Georgia indictments against Trump and a slate of other defendants, said in a statement Tuesday that the charges are an "affront to American democracy and does permanent, irrevocable harm to our justice system."

Giuliani, also a former New York City mayor and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, added that it's "just another chapter in a book of lies with the purpose of framing Donald Trump and anyone willing to take on the ruling regime."

He is facing a total of 13 charges in the wide-ranging indictments, handed down late Monday night. The charges include making and writing false statements, racketeering, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit filing false documents, among other alleged offenses.

"They lied about Russian collusion, they lied about Joe Biden's foreign bribery scheme, and they lied about Hunter Biden's laptop hard drive, proving 30 years of criminal activity," Giuliani continued in his statement. "The real criminals here are the people who have brought this case forward both directly and indirectly."

