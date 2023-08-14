Napolitano to Newsmax: Georgia Call Alone Doesn't Justify Charges Against Trump

Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax that the controversial 2021 phone call, by itself, does not justify the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump in Georgia.

The former New Jersey Superior Court judge said that Trump's call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger did not warrant possible charges handed down Monday by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In the call, Trump appears to say that he wants Raffensperger "to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state," according to leaked audio.

"It is beyond me how the government is going to take that simple, innocent phone call with one sentence in it and turn that into a criminal conspiracy," Napolitano said.

"Unless," he acknowledged, "there are others involved, who in order to save their own necks, have told some tale to the prosecutors and jurors."

His comments arrive following a Fulton County court clerk confirming to CNN that there were 10 indictments filed against individuals in the Fulton County court's 2020 election case.

While the specifics are still unknown, a Reuters report from earlier in the day noted that the court's website briefly posted a document listing a number of criminal charges against the former president.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!