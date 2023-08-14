×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: georgia | indictment | andrew napolitano | donald trump | charges | fani willis

Napolitano to Newsmax: Georgia Call Alone Doesn't Justify Charges Against Trump

By    |   Monday, 14 August 2023 10:39 PM EDT

Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax that the controversial 2021 phone call, by itself, does not justify the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump in Georgia.

The former New Jersey Superior Court judge said that Trump's call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger did not warrant possible charges handed down Monday by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In the call, Trump appears to say that he wants Raffensperger "to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state," according to leaked audio.

"It is beyond me how the government is going to take that simple, innocent phone call with one sentence in it and turn that into a criminal conspiracy," Napolitano said.

"Unless," he acknowledged, "there are others involved, who in order to save their own necks, have told some tale to the prosecutors and jurors."

His comments arrive following a Fulton County court clerk confirming to CNN that there were 10 indictments filed against individuals in the Fulton County court's 2020 election case.

While the specifics are still unknown, a Reuters report from earlier in the day noted that the court's website briefly posted a document listing a number of criminal charges against the former president.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax that the controversial 2021 phone call, by itself, does not justify the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump in Georgia.
georgia, indictment, andrew napolitano, donald trump, charges, fani willis
250
2023-39-14
Monday, 14 August 2023 10:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved