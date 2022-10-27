RNC's Ronna McDaniel to Newsmax: Change the Speaker, Not the Subject

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has urged the media to help Democrats "change the subject" on inflation, but Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told Newsmax the thing that needs to change is the speaker.

"Nancy Pelosi just said on TV, when people talk about inflation, we need to change the subject — well, Americans can't change the subject: We're dealing with inflation every day with groceries, gas, rent, whatever you have," McDaniel told Thursday's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"So instead of changing the subject, Nancy, we're going to change the speaker, and that runs right through Michigan, and it's electing someone like John Barrett."

McDaniel, who is from Michigan, is emphatically endorsing Barrett against incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., in a race that has become the most expensive House race in the nation and had embattled Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., throwing support behind a Democrat.

"Elissa Slotkin has been a nightmare," McDaniel told host Eric Bolling. "She has been a Pelosi puppet, a rubber stamp for an agenda that has hurt the people of my state tremendously.

"I can just say for everybody in Michigan and anybody watching: Go support Tom Barrett."

The McDaniel-led RNC is suing Google, claiming it is violating common carrier law by blocking RNC emails in the last four days of every month, as it has been trying to call out for RNC donations for the midterm GOP candidates.

"We have filed the suit in California on the common carrier law and that they're discriminating against the RNC based on political reasons," McDaniel said. "This isn't an algorithm issue. This isn't, 'Oh, something might be wrong with our emails.' When they go from 90% deliverability to zero that means suppression, and this is what Google is doing, Big Tech is doing.

"The RNC is suing hard to get this lawsuit and we hope that we can hold them accountable, but the best way to hold them accountable is to elect Republicans this fall in the Senate and the House."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!