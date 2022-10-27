Schumer on Hot Mic to Biden: Ga. Senate Race 'Going Downhill' for Democrats

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., might have been sending mixed messages to President Joe Biden, when caught talking to the commander in chief on a supposed hot microphone.

The two met Thursday on an airport strip in Syracuse, roughly 48 hours after the Pennsylvania Senate debate between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, and Republican challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

After the president deplaned, Schumer could reportedly be heard saying, "Looks like the debate didn't hurt us too much in Pennsylvania, and we're picking up steam in Nevada."

During that same exchange, though, Schumer told Biden — who was standing alongside New York Gov. Kathy Hochul — the Senate Democrats were in "danger" of losing one seat, and the Senate race in Georgia was going "downhill."

Schumer apparently said: "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia. It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker."

Walker is the Republican challenger to incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

According to Interactive Polls, Walker — who has held strong with polling in recent weeks — has emerged as the clear betting favorite to upend Warnock in the Senate battle.

Tuesday's much-hyped Senate debate between Fetterman — who had suffered a debilitating stroke this summer — and Oz fell flat for the Democrats, at least judging from the online viewer polls.

The matchup garnered a lot of national attention, primarily due to Fetterman's stumbles on seemingly basic questions, even when given the assistance of a closed-caption teleprompter.

However, that didn't stop a number of left-leaning media outlets from chiding Oz for allegedly bullying Fetterman for being disabled, although it can be argued whether a stroke counts as a "disability" or "impairment."

It's also worth noting: Oz didn't make one reference to Fetterman's condition during the debate.

The stakes are high in Pennsylvania. The eventual winner could break the 50-all tie in the Senate chamber.

One post-debate poll now has Dr. Oz leading Fetterman by 3 percentage points.

According to The Daily Mail, approximately 635,000 votes in Pennsylvania have already been cast.

Regarding the Nevada Senate contest between Republican challenger Adam Laxalt and incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Newsmax chronicled the results of a recent Rasmussen Reports/Capitol Resource Institute survey, where 48% of registered voters said they planned to vote for Laxalt — compared to just 43% favoring Cortez Masto.