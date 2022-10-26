Ronna McDaniel to Newsmax: 'Democrat Party Is the Pro-Criminal Party'

Like the deadly Democrat-run city streets, there is no place for Democrats to run and no place to hide, as crime is coming back to roost in these midterms, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told Newsmax.

"The Democrat Party is the pro-criminal party," McDaniel told Wednesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," pointing to the anti-police, pro-criminal polices of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"Fetterman, Barnes, Hochul: This is what they've embraced and we have crime as a result, and crime is rising across this country. And the American people better wake up because they're talking the talk right now, but they have not walked the walk."

Democrats cannot possibly expect to win with crime rampant in their districts, running on the anti-police platforms that have plagued those cities, McDaniel lamented to host Rob Schmitt.

"Average Americans have to ride the subway and get to work and walk on the streets, and we have our small businesses that we don't want looted," she said. "I mean, it is just so shameful to see them walk away from what they've created. They have created this. They own it."

McDaniel blasted Hochul for suggesting criminals in New York face consequences and asking why GOP Gov.-nominee Lee Zeldin — who himself was nearly stabbed at a campaign event this summer — would care about her crime policies.

"When she said they faced consequences, what, a slap on the wrist? Is that your consequence? Really?" McDaniel said. "We all know they're not facing consequences. We're watching the police arrest people and then they're back on the street the very next day. How demoralizing for our police, our men and women in uniform that are putting their lives on the line to know they're arresting violent criminals that they have to rearrest and rearrest and rearrest because the politicians don't have the guts to take on crime."

McDaniel pleaded for voters to vote Republican up and down the ballots, all the way to local school boards.

"Vote Republican for governor, vote Republican for Senate, vote Republican for the House, vote Republican all the way down to school board," she said. "We have seen what the Democrats have done to our country with inflation, with energy prices being so high, with grocery prices being so high, with our kids being left behind with huge deficits in school, with our border open with drugs.

"We need to throw all the Democrats out and elect Republicans up and down the ticket."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!