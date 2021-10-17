×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Money | ronjohnson | inflation | supplychain

Sen. Ron Johnson: Dems Denying Inflation 'Reality' on Retirees, Working Poor

ron johnson speaks while seated against a paneled wall
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 17 October 2021 01:16 PM

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.,on Sunday called out Democrats for denying the “reality” that inflation is affecting retirees and the “working poor.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Johnson blasted White House chief of staff Ronald Klain for describing inflation and supply chain disruptions as “high class problems” that only hit the rich.

“Democrats are living in a fantasy world and deny reality,” Johnson said. “The reality is high inflation primarily affects retirees.. the working poor or any poor person. The rich people can handle inflation, they will figure out the right places to put their money. Their assets will inflate with the rest of inflation, but it's the poor and people on fixed incomes that are incredibly hurt by inflation.”

According to Johnson, the economy currently has “all of the ingredients for stagflation.”

“You had the supply dislocations, you have labor shortages and now you have inflation, this is a really bad sign of things to come,” he added.

Pushing through the Build Back Better plan “will hurt the very same people.”

Johnson also lashed out at government or state mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I would not demand it be mandatory,” he said, adding “just like I don't think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide.”

“Every day we see more businesses implementing vaccination requirements,” he pointed out. “The mounting data shows that they work.”

And he also called out the Food and Drug Administration for not being “transparent or honest with the American public.”

“The only FDA approved drug version of the Pfizer drug I do not believe is widely available,” he said, adding: “The FDA won't answer my letter when I asked them what are you doing here. You authorized one and not the other, what's going on here? The agencies aren't being transparent or honest with the American public.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.,on Sunday called out Democrats for denying the "reality" that inflation is affecting retirees and the "working poor."
ronjohnson, inflation, supplychain
305
2021-16-17
Sunday, 17 October 2021 01:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved