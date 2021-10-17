Sen. Ron Johnson: Dems Denying Inflation 'Reality' on Retirees, Working Poor

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.,on Sunday called out Democrats for denying the “reality” that inflation is affecting retirees and the “working poor.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Johnson blasted White House chief of staff Ronald Klain for describing inflation and supply chain disruptions as “high class problems” that only hit the rich.

“Democrats are living in a fantasy world and deny reality,” Johnson said. “The reality is high inflation primarily affects retirees.. the working poor or any poor person. The rich people can handle inflation, they will figure out the right places to put their money. Their assets will inflate with the rest of inflation, but it's the poor and people on fixed incomes that are incredibly hurt by inflation.”

According to Johnson, the economy currently has “all of the ingredients for stagflation.”

“You had the supply dislocations, you have labor shortages and now you have inflation, this is a really bad sign of things to come,” he added.

Pushing through the Build Back Better plan “will hurt the very same people.”

Johnson also lashed out at government or state mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I would not demand it be mandatory,” he said, adding “just like I don't think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide.”

“Every day we see more businesses implementing vaccination requirements,” he pointed out. “The mounting data shows that they work.”

And he also called out the Food and Drug Administration for not being “transparent or honest with the American public.”

“The only FDA approved drug version of the Pfizer drug I do not believe is widely available,” he said, adding: “The FDA won't answer my letter when I asked them what are you doing here. You authorized one and not the other, what's going on here? The agencies aren't being transparent or honest with the American public.”