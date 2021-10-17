Sen. Ron Johnson: AG Garland 'Intimidating' Parents, Free Speech

Attorney General Merrick Garland using the FBI and U.S. attorneys to investigate and prosecute local school board protests is not only "outrageous," it is a maximum pressure campaign to "intimidate" American parents, according to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

"What the attorney general is doing," Johnson told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" hosted by John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., "is outrageous; it is such a violation of people's constitutional rights to petition their government, to free speech."

Garland is intimidating American parents who object to their kids being forced to learn about critical race theory teachings and comply with mask and vaccine mandates, Johnson said.

"[Garland] is saying [the parents] are intimidating school board members; no, it is the attorney general of the United States that is intimidating people exercising their rights to free speech and the right to petition their government," Johnson said.

Many parents around the country have been outraged about what they feel has been the politicization of teachers and schools and have voiced their opinions at public meetings. In response, the National School Board Association sent an open letter for President Joe Biden's administration to mobilize the federal government to curb the outbursts by angry parents.

Garland responded with a memo announcing the FBI and U.S. attorneys will look into investigating and prosecuting protests that turn violent. That announcement has just further enraged those parents who are angry their kids are being forced to comply.

"The Democrats are completely out of the closet; they are now proving themselves to be socialist-Marxists," Johnson said. "They do not believe in individual liberty and freedom. They believe in the power of the state. And that is why they are doing everything they can to remain in power and turn America into a one-party state.

"I don't understand their mindset. Why not let people live and let live? That's not how Democrats think. They want to grow government. They want to grow their power and control over your life."

The Justice Department has thrown around the term "domestic terrorists" to label anyone who openly disagrees with their agenda as a "method of intimidation," Johnson told Catsimatidis.

"I hope Americans are paying attention," Johnson said, encouraging parents to not back down. "The good news is that it seems that parents are paying attention.

"They're running for school board," he added. "I tell people in Wisconsin, if you don't want critical race theory; if you don't want the 1619 Project taught to your children, don't let it be. Show up peacefully. Be respectful. But be insistent. Demand that the school boards follow your wishes. Not the wishes of Joe Biden and his cast of characters."