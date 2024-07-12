WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron klain | joe biden | debate | 2024

Klain: Biden Will Participate in Second Debate

By    |   Friday, 12 July 2024 05:01 PM EDT

Former chief of staff for President Joe Biden, Ron Klain, said Biden will participate in a second presidential debate.

"Sometimes presidents have bad debates. And I promise you he'll have a better second debate," Klain said during an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe.

"And, you know, I think that the president showed — showed what he's capable of last night in this press conference," he continued, referring to Biden's NATO press conference. "And the voters see it every day as he governs, leads the county, and campaigns around the country."

Klain also credited Biden's shaky debate performance on a cold and previous travel.

"Look, I thought, as the president said, he had a bad night," he said. "His practices were better. And he was tired from all the back-and-forth travel around the world and was suffering from a cold that really constrained his voice and his ability to be forceful in the debate.

"And he was trying not to lose his voice, which was — it was very scratchy and very impacted by his cold. But the president is absolutely sharp, fit, on top of his game. People can see that for themselves. You don't have to take my word for it. You could — people could see that for themselves last night in the press conference."

Biden has stood firm against calls for him to drop his reelection campaign.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former chief of staff for President Joe Biden, Ron Klain, said Biden will participate in a second presidential debate.
ron klain, joe biden, debate, 2024
228
2024-01-12
Friday, 12 July 2024 05:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved