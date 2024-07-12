Klain: Biden Will Participate in Second Debate

Former chief of staff for President Joe Biden, Ron Klain, said Biden will participate in a second presidential debate.

"Sometimes presidents have bad debates. And I promise you he'll have a better second debate," Klain said during an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe.

"And, you know, I think that the president showed — showed what he's capable of last night in this press conference," he continued, referring to Biden's NATO press conference. "And the voters see it every day as he governs, leads the county, and campaigns around the country."

Klain also credited Biden's shaky debate performance on a cold and previous travel.

"Look, I thought, as the president said, he had a bad night," he said. "His practices were better. And he was tired from all the back-and-forth travel around the world and was suffering from a cold that really constrained his voice and his ability to be forceful in the debate.

"And he was trying not to lose his voice, which was — it was very scratchy and very impacted by his cold. But the president is absolutely sharp, fit, on top of his game. People can see that for themselves. You don't have to take my word for it. You could — people could see that for themselves last night in the press conference."

Biden has stood firm against calls for him to drop his reelection campaign.