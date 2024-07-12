WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tommy tuberville | joe biden | democrats | election | gaffes | control | power

Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Dem Elites Want Biden Out Fast

Friday, 12 July 2024 11:03 AM EDT

Democratic Party elites are pushing for President Joe Biden to leave the election because they want "someone they can control," not because of his gaffes, Sen. Tommy Tuberville told Newsmax on Friday.

"The Clintons, Obamas, Schumers, the Pelosis, they're running the show," the Alabama Republican said on "Wake Up America." "So they're going to try to get him out as quick as possible."

He said that there were many people, Democrats and Republicans, who were pulling for "Jumping Joe" to just make it through Thursday evening's press conference, during which his gaffes included incorrectly introducing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian President Vladimir Putin before he corrected himself, and calling his Republican rival Donald Trump his vice-president.

"He rambled too much," said Tuberville. "It's obvious he's still having problems, but they're not going to run him out of there because of his cognitive skills or his health or the things that he's done, all the gaffes."

Instead, he said, the Democrat elites want to "run him out because he can't win, and they want him out."

Biden has insisted he will remain in the race, but Tuberville said he thinks the top Democrats will put so much pressure on him that he will have no other choice but to leave.

He added that the party is also likely putting together a golden parachute package to encourage Biden to leave the race.

"I think behind the scenes right now, they're trying to put together an exit package of pardons for him and his family, you know, a TV deal, a $100 million book deal," Tuberville said. "That's what [Barack] Obama got. And I'm sure that they're going to do the same thing. Bernie Sanders was in the same situation a few years ago against Hillary Clinton."

"The way these Democrats work, it's all about money," he added. "It's all about power. And they'll do anything to keep their power."

Democratic Party elites are pushing for President Joe Biden to leave the election because they want "someone they can control," not because of his gaffes, Sen. Tommy Tuberville told Newsmax on Friday.
Friday, 12 July 2024 11:03 AM
