Trump Campaign Invites 'Angel Families' to Convention

The Trump campaign has invited "angel families," or people whose relatives were killed by illegal immigrants, to attend next week's Republican National Convention as a push to focus attention on migrant crimes taking place with President Joe Biden in office.

One of the families coming for the Milwaukee convention is that of Rachel Morin, the 37-year-old mother of five who was sexually assaulted and murdered last August while she was jogging, confirmed Trump campaign senior advisor Danielle Alvarez, The Washington Examiner reported Friday.

Police in Oklahoma earlier this month arrested a suspect, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, an El Salvadoran immigrant who came into the United States illegally.

"We are honored that Rachel Morin's loved ones will address the nation at our Republican National Convention and give Rachel's story the respect and attention it deserves, as it shows all Americans why we need President Trump to secure our border, deport illegal immigrants who commit crimes against innocent Americans, and make America safe again," Alvarez said.

During the June 27 presidential debate, former President Donald Trump made connections between President Joe Biden's border policies and the headlines about crimes being committed by migrants who have illegally entered the country.

"We are living right now in a rat's nest," he argued. "They're killing our people in New York, in California, and every state in the union because we don't have borders anymore. Every state is now a border because of his ridiculous, insane, and very stupid policies, people are coming in, and they're killing our citizens at a level that we've never seen. We call it migrant crime. I call it Biden migrant crime."

Several other incidents of migrant crime have made headlines this year, including the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.

In other incidents, there have been attacks on police officers in New York City, as well as assaults and homicides against women in Texas and Iowa, among other locations.

More than 5 million immigrants have been admitted into the United States illegally since Biden took office, and almost 2 million more were observed sneaking in, a House Judiciary Committee report last week said.