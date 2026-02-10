Rep. Miller to Newsmax: Dems 'Sabotage American Safety' in DHS Fight

Rep. Mary Miller, Tuesday on Newsmax, accused Democrats of prioritizing political power over public safety as Congress faces a fast-approaching deadline to avert a lapse in funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

"They are willing to sabotage American safety in order to keep their status quo and keep their power," the Illinois Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early." "This isn't just political. This is dangerous."

Miller argued Democrats are "in this for the fight because they want to hang on to power," warning that a funding lapse could jeopardize airport security, disaster response, the Coast Guard, and border security.

Her comments came after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., would not directly answer a question about whether Democrats would support a short-term continuing resolution to keep the government open and extend DHS funding while negotiations continue.

Instead, he pivoted to criticism of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying the agency is "out of control right now."

"The American people know it, and ICE clearly needs to be reined in," he said.

DHS funding is set to run out Friday, Feb. 13, unless lawmakers reach an agreement. A House appropriations subcommittee is scheduled to meet on Thursday to examine the potential effects of a funding lapse, with witnesses expected from the Secret Service, FEMA, the Coast Guard, and TSA.

Miller, asked for her reaction to Jeffries' remarks, said Democrats "facilitated the invasion of our country for votes" and would not "without a fight" allow Republicans to remove "criminal illegal aliens."

"They don't care about Americans," Miller said, also taking aim at Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, calling him "a clown for a governor" and accusing him of prioritizing "illegals and criminals over the citizens of Illinois."

Miller also backed President Donald Trump's call for Republicans to press ahead with election-related legislation, including the SAVE Act, arguing that proof-of-citizenship and voter ID requirements are "complete common sense."

"They are lying about people not being able to get IDs," Miller said. "I can tell you in Illinois, even illegals have IDs."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com