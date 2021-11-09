Sen. Ron Johnson: Biden DHS Hiding Count of Illegals Released Into US

The number of border crossers and illegal migrants being released into the country under the Department of Homeland Security is being hidden from Congress and the public, according to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
Johnson told Breitbart News that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has given the senator ''no response'' to the Oct. 19 request for the number of people who entered that the country illegally and were repositioned in the U.S. under President Joe Biden.
Johnson wrote to Mayorkas, without a response:
''How many aliens have been transported by either DHS or contractors to a final destination by plane, train, and bus throughout the country since January 1, 2021? … I request that you provide updates to these figures on a monthly basis. Please provide this information as soon as possible but no later than November 2, 2021.''
Johnson remains persistent, issuing a new request for information from Mayorkas, with a Nov. 19 deadline:
''The Biden administration's failure to act on intelligence to secure our borders and implement policies to prevent future migrant surges will result in more migrants overwhelming our southern border. In fact, reports indicate another surge of potentially 60,000 migrants are making their way to the southern border. Other reports suggest that an additional caravan will embark for the southern border imminently.
''Our border is being overrun, placing our brave Border Patrol agents in an impossible situation.''
Johnson added more oversight requests Nov. 5 from Mayorkas, including:
- ''When did DHS become aware that 30,000 migrants who amassed in Del Rio, Texas, were heading for the southern border? Please provide any intelligence or other information referring or relating to the thousands of migrants who amassed in Del Rio, Texas, in September 2021.
- ''Please provide the names and titles of all DHS officials who reviewed or received the reported intelligence or information in July 2021 regarding the travel of thousands of Haitians to the southern border.
- ''Why did DHS delay deportations of the Haitian migrants who illegally crossed into Del Rio, Texas in September? Please provide all documents and communications referring or relating to this decision.
- ''Please provide any information or intelligence DHS has relating to the reported caravan of 60,00 migrants who plan to travel to the southern border, or any other migrant caravan which is planning to travel or currently traveling to the southern border.''
© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.