Sen. Ron Johnson: Biden DHS Hiding Count of Illegals Released Into US

The number of border crossers and illegal migrants being released into the country under the Department of Homeland Security is being hidden from Congress and the public, according to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Johnson told Breitbart News that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has given the senator ''no response'' to the Oct. 19 request for the number of people who entered that the country illegally and were repositioned in the U.S. under President Joe Biden.

Johnson wrote to Mayorkas, without a response:

''How many aliens have been transported by either DHS or contractors to a final destination by plane, train, and bus throughout the country since January 1, 2021? … I request that you provide updates to these figures on a monthly basis. Please provide this information as soon as possible but no later than November 2, 2021.''

Johnson remains persistent, issuing a new request for information from Mayorkas, with a Nov. 19 deadline:

''The Biden administration's failure to act on intelligence to secure our borders and implement policies to prevent future migrant surges will result in more migrants overwhelming our southern border. In fact, reports indicate another surge of potentially 60,000 migrants are making their way to the southern border. Other reports suggest that an additional caravan will embark for the southern border imminently. ''Our border is being overrun, placing our brave Border Patrol agents in an impossible situation.''

Johnson added more oversight requests Nov. 5 from Mayorkas, including: