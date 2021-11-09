Rep. Comer to Newsmax: I'm Not Sure Why Biden Would Pay Illegal Migrants

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., decried on Newsmax the Biden administration's position on paying migrants who have crossed the southern border illegally.

"I don't know why Biden thinks that it's necessary to pay American tax dollars to people who have come across the border illegally. If Republicans gain control again, we're going to finish the wall, and we're going to secure the border, and we're not going to pay illegal aliens anything," Comer said Tuesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

According to the New York Post, President Joe Biden said in a press conference last week that he rejected the figure of $450,000 to be paid to families who lost a child coming "across the border, legally or illegally," but added that they should "be compensated."At that time, however, the president said in terms of an amount paid, he was unsure "what that will be."

Regarding Biden's previous remark, Comer says he respects "human rights, but people are over here illegally. And the fact that the Biden administration is even open to the concept of paying people for being separated under any administration, that's just simply a ticket for more illegals to cross the border."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here