Harvard-Harris Poll: Trump Beat Biden Key Issues

A recent poll found Americans favored former President Donald Trump's handling of key issues over President Joe Biden.

The Harvard/Harris poll, which was taken Oct. 26-28 among 1,578 registered voters, found most Americans do not approve of Biden's job performance in "any given area." However, in January 2021, a majority approved of Trump's handling of many of these same issues.

The poll's respondents gave Biden a 40% approval on the economy, 44% on stimulating jobs, 39% on fighting terrorism, 35% on immigration, 39% on foreign affairs, 42% on administering the government, 38% on dealing with crime and violence throughout the country, and 33% on his handling of Afghanistan, Breitbart reported.

However, regarding Trump, the poll showed 56% approved of the way he handled the economy, 58% on stimulating jobs, 55% on fighting terrorism, 52% on immigration, 52% on foreign affairs, and 49% on administering the government.

The only issue Biden scored higher than Trump on is reacting to the coronavirus, where Biden scored 50% to Trump's 47%. Biden's current overall approval rating is 43%-51% disapproval, while Trump's favorability is higher at 44%.

The poll also asked who the respondent would vote for if the election were held today. Biden leads Trump in that situation 46-45%.