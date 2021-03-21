Ron Johnson: Dems Trying To 'Silence' Me For Pushing Back on Jan. 6 Narrative

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Sunday said Democrats are engaging in character assassination to “silence” him because he’s one of the few in Congress pushing back on an “inaccurate narrative” of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Johnson blasted Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., for his Senate floor remarks last week that described Johnson as a “racist.”

Johnson had told a talk radio show that he wasn’t afraid of the pro-Trump rioters on Jan. 6 but would’ve been had they been Black Lives Matter protesters or antifa members.

“Unfortunately Democrats and liberals engage in assassination of character… and play the race card primarily to silence the critics or silence anybody they don't want their viewpoint spread around,” Johnson said.

“There's two reasons are silencing me, they view the Wisconsin Senate seat as vulnerable and they would like to pick that up so they can complete the socialization of America,” he continued. “But also I’m one of the few people pushing back on their inaccurate narrative.”

Johnson said he “condemned what happened" on Jan. 6.

“I condemned the breach and I condemn the violence but I was comparing what happened on Jan. 6 to the over 500 riots that occurred during the summer, basically left-wing, that resulted into 25 lives lost, 700… officers injured and $1 or $2 billion in property damage,” he said. “They want us to forget that the riots continue this day.”

According to Johnson, Democrats and the media are wrong about expanding voting rights as outlined in H.R. 1.

“Democrats are hypocrites. … the reason why they want to nationalize the election they want to completely consolidate power for all time,” he said. “They are trying to destroy conservatives in the Republican Party completely, so we don't compete in the arena of ideas. That is what is so dangerous about a biased media.

“I support a free press but has to be an unbiased press and we're in a dangerous moment in the American history where we don't have an unbiased pressed we have a bias one that's chosen sides,” he added.

