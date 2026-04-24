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Tags: leavitt | powell | federal | reserve

Leavitt: Powell Case 'Not Necessarily Dropped'

By    |   Friday, 24 April 2026 07:21 PM EDT

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is not over.

The Justice Department announced Friday it was dropping its investigation into Powell over his handling of renovations at the central bank.

"The case is not necessarily dropped," Leavitt told reporters.

"It’s just being moved over to the inspector general who has critical tools at their disposal to continue to look into the financial mismanagement at the Fed," Leavitt added. "It’s just under a different authority, and that’s what you’ll continue to see."

Leavitt backed up a statement U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeannine Pirro who said her office was ending its investigation into Powell.

 "This morning the inspector general for the Federal Reserve has been asked to scrutinize the building costs overruns — in the billions of dollars — that have been borne by taxpayers," Pirro said on X.

"The IG has the authority to hold the Federal Reserve accountable to American taxpayers. I expect a comprehensive report in short order and am confident the outcome will assist in resolving, once and for all, the questions that led this office to issue subpoenas," Pirro added.

 "I will not hesitate to restart a criminal investigation should the facts warrant doing so," Pirro concluded.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., had vowed to block any nominee to the Federal Reserve until the Justice Department ended its investigation into the Fed chair.

The Justice Department’s decision ends an investigation that for months had failed to gain traction as prosecutors struggled to articulate a basis to suspect criminal conduct and now clears a path for the nomination of Kevin Warsh to succeed Powell.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is not over. The Justice Department announced Friday it was dropping its investigation into Powell over his handling of renovations at the central case.
leavitt, powell, federal, reserve
276
2026-21-24
Friday, 24 April 2026 07:21 PM
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