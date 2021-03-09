Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax TV: 'Armed Insurrection' Was Fake News

Democrats and the media are erroneously pushing the narrative of an "armed insurrection" of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 in order to smear their political opponents and supporters of former President Donald Trump as "domestic terrorists," according to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Newsmax TV.

"To call it an armed insurrection, the Democrats and the media that's the narrative they want, because they want to create an impression that 74 million Americans that voted for President Trump are either potentially domestic terrorists or potential armed insurrectionists that we need to protect ourselves against," Johnson told Tuesday's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"I don't think there's anything that can be further from the truth."

It is possible and justified to "condemn" violent protests, but to hold one standard for antifa and Black Lives Matter violence all summer and another for the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 is hypocrisy, Johnson told host Greg Kelly.

"I condemn it all," he added. "I don't condone anyone who turns a peaceful protest into a violent riot where lives are lost or where property is damaged."

Johnson was also instrumental in forcing the Senate to take more than 10 1/2 hours to read the recent stimulus package out loud, calling its bloated spending an affront to calls for unity and bipartisanship.

"For all of President Biden's talk of unifying this nation, healing it, acting in a bipartisan fashion, they've done the exact opposite," Johnson said, adding a rebuke of President Biden's reversal of President Trump's successful immigration policies "disaster of their own making," as unaccompanied migrant children are flooding the detention centers in greater numbers now than ever.

Finally, on the issue of reported talk of retirement, Johnson is staying focused on his work for his constituents in Wisconsin and the American people.

"I haven't made a decision and I don't think I have to make one for quite some time, so you can stop worrying," Johnson told Kelly.

Johnson's seat is next up for election November 2022.

