Colorado Dems Push GOP Candidate's Profile in Race for Boebert's Seat

Colorado Democrats are elevating the profile of a Republican candidate running for the state's 3rd Congressional District ahead of the primary on Tuesday.

Rep. Lauren Boebert is set to vacate the seat and is running in Colorado's 4th Congressional District. Democrats hope to flip the seat in November.

According to The Hill, a Democrat super PAC, the Rocky Mountain Values PAC, and Democrat candidate Adam Frisch's campaign are running ads about Republican candidate Ron Hanks.

In one ad from the Rocky Mountain Values PAC, Hanks is seen saying that the "immigration" at the southern border needs to stop. A narrator then chimes in, saying that Hanks is "too conservative."

Hanks responded to the ad, saying, "I'm glad they're not lying about me. Now the Republicans, on the other hand, are lying about me. Isn't that an ironic turn?"

Hanks' comment about Republicans is an allusion to the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a House Republican-aligned super PAC. It ran an ad saying Hanks is "anti-gun" and that he "abandoned President Trump."

The Hill reported that Hanks is unfazed by the ad, noting that he attended the political rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and didn't believe President Joe Biden won the election.