WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron hanks | adam frisch | congress | colorado | boebert

Colorado Dems Push GOP Candidate's Profile in Race for Boebert's Seat

By    |   Sunday, 23 June 2024 10:33 PM EDT

Colorado Democrats are elevating the profile of a Republican candidate running for the state's 3rd Congressional District ahead of the primary on Tuesday.

Rep. Lauren Boebert is set to vacate the seat and is running in Colorado's 4th Congressional District. Democrats hope to flip the seat in November.

According to The Hill, a Democrat super PAC, the Rocky Mountain Values PAC, and Democrat candidate Adam Frisch's campaign are running ads about Republican candidate Ron Hanks.

In one ad from the Rocky Mountain Values PAC, Hanks is seen saying that the "immigration" at the southern border needs to stop. A narrator then chimes in, saying that Hanks is "too conservative."

Hanks responded to the ad, saying, "I'm glad they're not lying about me. Now the Republicans, on the other hand, are lying about me. Isn't that an ironic turn?"

Hanks' comment about Republicans is an allusion to the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a House Republican-aligned super PAC. It ran an ad saying Hanks is "anti-gun" and that he "abandoned President Trump."

The Hill reported that Hanks is unfazed by the ad, noting that he attended the political rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and didn't believe President Joe Biden won the election.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Colorado Democrats are elevating the profile of a Republican candidate running for the state's 3rd Congressional District ahead of the primary on Tuesday.
ron hanks, adam frisch, congress, colorado, boebert
201
2024-33-23
Sunday, 23 June 2024 10:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved