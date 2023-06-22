×
Tags: trump | 2024 | will hurd | gop primary

Trump PAC Slams Candidate Will Hurd as 'RINO'

Thursday, 22 June 2023 09:46 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Political Action Committee responded to former Texas Congressman Will Hurd's entrance into the race for the GOP presidential nomination by slamming Hurd's "RINO record" and his actions in Congress. 

"Conservatives need to know these four facts about Never Trump presidential candidate Will Hurd," a press release from the PAC said, calling him "weak on immigration" and saying he voted with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi against a key Trump initiative to declare a national emergency at the border. 

"Hurd voted multiple times in Congress to grant amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants," the PAC said in the release, adding that he "voted with Nancy Pelosi to pass a resolution to end President Donald Trump's national emergency to build a wall along the southern border."

The PAC also said Hurd "supported creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which would have entered the U.S. into direct conflict with Russia."

Further, Hurd "has said social media companies should censor" Trump, according to the PAC.

Hurd, who has served as an officer in the CIA and who has often criticized Trump, made his announcement on CBS and is reportedly hoping to build momentum as a moderate alternative to Trump, the current front-runner in the primary race. 

Hurd served three terms in the House through January 2021. 

In a video for his announcement, Hurd took Trump, saying that President Joe Biden can't or won't solve the nation's problems, but "if we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump — who lost the House, the Senate, and the White House — we all know Joe Biden will win again."

Other candidates in the crowded GOP primary, in addition to Trump, include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; former Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Tim Scott R-S.C.; former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; radio host Larry Elder; and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 22 June 2023 09:46 AM
