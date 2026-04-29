Trump: Iran 'Choking Like a Stuffed Pig' as Blockade Continues

Iran is "choking like a stuffed pig" under a U.S. naval blockade, according to President Donald Trump, who vowed to keep the pressure in place until Tehran agrees to a nuclear deal addressing American concerns.

In a phone interview with Axios on Wednesday, Trump said the blockade remains more effective than military strikes and rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz before resuming nuclear negotiations.

"The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing. They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them. They can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

The standoff centers on Iran's request to first lift the blockade and restore maritime traffic through the critical oil chokepoint, with talks on its nuclear program to follow later.

Trump dismissed that sequencing, signaling the U.S. will maintain leverage until broader concessions are made.

"They want to settle. They don't want me to keep the blockade. I don't want to [lift the blockade], because I don't want them to have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Behind the scenes, U.S. Central Command has prepared plans for a "short and powerful" wave of strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure if negotiations remain stalled, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The strategy would aim to push Tehran back to the negotiating table under increased pressure.

Trump, however, has not authorized military action as of Tuesday night and declined to discuss potential plans in detail.

Earlier on Wednesday, he posted an AI-generated image of himself holding a gun with the caption "NO MORE MR. NICE GUY," on his Truth Social page, underscoring his tougher stance.

For now, administration officials say Trump sees the blockade as his primary leverage tool, though he has not ruled out force if Iran refuses to yield.

Trump also claimed the blockade is severely straining Iran's energy sector, saying its oil storage and pipelines "are getting close to exploding" because exports have been halted.

Some analysts have questioned whether the situation is as immediate as described.

Iran signaled it could respond.

A senior Iranian security source, quoted by state-run Press TV, said the U.S. naval blockade "will soon be met with practical and unprecedented action."

The escalating rhetoric comes as tensions remain high over Iran's nuclear ambitions and the broader security of global energy routes.