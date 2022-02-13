Sen. Marshall Questions Biden's Mental Health, Suggests Yearly Cognitive Test

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., on Sunday said he may sponsor legislation requiring President Joe Biden to take an annual mental test, suggesting the president’s cognitive capacity is in decline.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Marshal said, ““I think we’re all concerned for President Biden’s mental health.”

“I think if you compare today’s films from some of his films even a year ago, you see a deterioration in his mental capacity. Maybe we need to be proactive.”

He said he was looking into filing legislation with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, that would require the president to take a mental test alongside his annual physical.

The question comes after 38 House Republicans sent a letter to Biden to express concern with his mental health, suggesting he’s in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

Biden, 79, was the oldest president to take the oath of office. He is younger than six U.S. Senators and the same age as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

It’s not the first time a president’s mental health has been politically weaponized.

During former President Donald Trump’s administration, a group of more than 70 psychologists, psychiatrists and mental health professionals sent a letter to President Donald Trump’s physician in 2018, imploring him to include an evaluation of the president’s neurological health. Former President Ronald Reagan also endured claims he was in cognitive decline; he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease five years after leaving office.