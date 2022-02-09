Nearly 40 GOP Lawmakers Urge Biden to Take Cognitive Test

Nearly 40 Republican lawmakers are calling on President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test as his “mental decline and forgetfulness” have become more apparent over the past two years.

“We believe that, regardless of gender, age, or political party, all Presidents should follow the example set by former President [Donald] Trump to document and demonstrate sound mental abilities,” 38 lawmakers wrote in a searing letter to Biden, 79.

“While you underwent your annual physical exam on November 19, 2021, you either did not have a cognitive test or those results were withheld from the public. White House Physician Kevin O’Connor, D.O., attested to you being ‘fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency’ in a purely physical manner; however, we are worried about your cognitive and mental abilities,” they added.

“The American people should have absolute confidence in their President.

“They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief. They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader.”

The letter cited several instances of “mental decline,” including when Biden called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a b----h” during a recent hot mic incident.

“This is not just a recent trend, as your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past two years,” they wrote.

“This is not an unprecedented request. Starting in 2018, political opponents and members of the media clamored for your predecessor, then-President Trump, to take a cognitive test. In response, the White House Physician conducted a Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA) for President Trump, at which he excelled,” the letter reads.

Former White House doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas., led 38 Republicans in sending the letter.

“I was a White House physician to three U.S. Presidents, and I can tell you something isn’t right with Joe Biden’s cognitive state,” Jackson said in a recent Facebook post.