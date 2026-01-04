Wilkie to Newsmax: Maduro Capture a Historic US Mission

The U.S. military operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will be remembered as one of the most successful special forces missions in American history, former Undersecretary of Defense Robert Wilkie said on Newsmax Sunday.

He highlighted its months-long planning and unmatched coordination across all branches of the armed forces.

The mission combined air, sea, land, and space power alongside elite special operations forces, Wilkie told Newsmax's "Sunday Report," adding that few nations in the world could execute such an operation, even on a much smaller scale.

Wilkie said the mission reflected the professionalism of U.S. service members and demonstrated capabilities he never witnessed during his own intelligence career in the Navy and Air Force.

Turning to what comes next in Venezuela, Wilkie said significant challenges remain, including entrenched figures from the Maduro regime and foreign influence within the country's security apparatus.

He said Chavista loyalists remain in power and questioned the legitimacy of Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

Wilkie said the United States is likely engaging with elements of the Venezuelan military and working to restore the country's duly elected opposition, but cautioned that removing remaining regime elements will require sustained pressure.

He also pointed to the continued presence of Cuban operatives inside Venezuela's security forces and warned that many senior military leaders remain tied to the former regime.

Wilkie said China's support for Maduro has proven ineffective, noting that Beijing had publicly backed the regime shortly before the operation. He said the outcome has exposed China's limited influence in the Western Hemisphere.

Addressing questions about whether U.S. troops may be deployed on the ground, Wilkie said he hopes negotiations with Venezuela's regular armed forces can prevent that outcome. He said the situation sends a clear signal globally.

"This does send a strong message to the bad actors in the world that the United States military is the only armed force capable of doing these things," Wilkie said, adding that adversaries in Iran, Russia, and China are closely watching the consequences.

