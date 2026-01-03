Russia Denies Venezuela VP Delcy Rodriguez Fled After Maduro Arrest

Conflicting reports emerged Saturday over the whereabouts of Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez following the U.S. capture of former leader Nicolas Maduro, with speculation circulating online that Rodríguez had fled to Russia.

Russian officials swiftly denied those claims and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the reports as false and disinformation, stating unequivocally that Rodríguez did not travel to Russia and is not in Moscow.

Moscow further said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with Rodriguez by telephone, not in person, directly contradicting claims that she sought refuge abroad.

President Donald Trump said Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were seized in the dark after U.S. forces disrupted power and command-and-control systems across the capital and were taken into U.S. custody to face narcoterrorism charges in the Southern District of New York.

In a statement posted on X, Zakharova said Russia's embassy in Caracas was not damaged during U.S. strikes and no Russian citizens were injured.

She said embassy staff remain safe and in constant contact with Venezuelan authorities. Zakharova confirmed Lavrov and Rodriguez spoke by phone Jan. 3, during which Lavrov expressed solidarity with Venezuela and emphasized Russia's support for dialogue and continued strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The uncertainty surrounding Rodriguez's status comes as U.S. authorities expand legal action against the Maduro family.

Maduro's son, Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra, known as "The Prince," is now charged alongside his parents in connection with what U.S. officials describe as the trafficking of thousands of tons of cocaine.

While Washington has not independently confirmed Rodriguez's location, Russia's denial underscores growing international tension and competing narratives following Maduro's arrest, as Venezuela's political future remains unsettled.