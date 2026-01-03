WATCH TV LIVE

Maduro, Wife to Be Housed at Metropolitan Detention Center

By    |   Saturday, 03 January 2026 02:56 PM EST

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are expected to be taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center, reports CBS News. 

The United States captured Maduro and flew him out of Venezuela in a stunning military operation early Saturday that plucked a sitting leader from office — the culmination of months of escalating Trump administration pressure on the oil-rich South American nation.

Maduro and his wife, taken overnight from their home on a military base, were taken aboard a U.S. warship and are on their way to New York, where they are to face criminal charges.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Maduro and his wife have been indicted in the Southern District of New York.

"Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States. They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts," she said.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

