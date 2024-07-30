N.J.'s Robert Menendez Elementary School to Change Name

The Robert Menendez Elementary School in West New York, New Jersey, will return to its original name, PS #3, due to the Democratic senator's conviction on federal bribery charges, the city's Mayor Albio Sires told the New Jersey Globe.

"We're going to take the name down before the school year starts," Sires told the newspaper.

PS #4 is named for Sires, who succeeded Menendez in the House of Representatives after Menendez was appointed to an open Senate seat in 2006.

The school was named for Menendez in 2013 as an act of conciliation by then-Mayor Felix Rogue, the Globe explained. This is because Rogue had endorsed Menendez's opponent, Republican Joe Kyrillos, in the 2012 Senate re-election race.

Earlier this month, Menendez, 70, was convicted of trading the power of his office for lucrative bribes, according to the New York Post.

A jury found him guilty on 16 counts for using his role as a senator to benefit Egypt, Qatar and three of his wealthy friends in exchange for large amounts of cash, gold bars, and other gifts.

The calls for Menendez to resign, which were already high as he faced the charges, grew louder after his conviction, including from fellow Democrats.

The three-term senator is scheduled to be sentenced on October 29 and faces up to decades in jail.

Menendez has continued to declare his innocence and only agreed to step aside on August 20, which means he will likely receive one final taxpayer-funded paycheck.