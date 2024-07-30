WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: robert menendez | school | new jersey

N.J.'s Robert Menendez Elementary School to Change Name

By    |   Tuesday, 30 July 2024 11:17 AM EDT

The Robert Menendez Elementary School in West New York, New Jersey, will return to its original name, PS #3, due to the Democratic senator's conviction on federal bribery charges, the city's Mayor Albio Sires told the New Jersey Globe.

"We're going to take the name down before the school year starts," Sires told the newspaper.

PS #4 is named for Sires, who succeeded Menendez in the House of Representatives after Menendez was appointed to an open Senate seat in 2006.

The school was named for Menendez in 2013 as an act of conciliation by then-Mayor Felix Rogue, the Globe explained. This is because Rogue had endorsed Menendez's opponent, Republican Joe Kyrillos, in the 2012 Senate re-election race.

Earlier this month, Menendez, 70, was convicted of trading the power of his office for lucrative bribes, according to the New York Post.

A jury found him guilty on 16 counts for using his role as a senator to benefit Egypt, Qatar and three of his wealthy friends in exchange for large amounts of cash, gold bars, and other gifts.

The calls for Menendez to resign, which were already high as he faced the charges, grew louder after his conviction, including from fellow Democrats.

The three-term senator is scheduled to be sentenced on October 29 and faces up to decades in jail.

Menendez has continued to declare his innocence and only agreed to step aside on August 20, which means he will likely receive one final taxpayer-funded paycheck.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Robert Menendez Elementary School in West New York, New Jersey, will return to its original name, PS #3, due to the Democratic senator's conviction on federal bribery charges, the city's Mayor Albio Sires told the New Jersey Globe.
robert menendez, school, new jersey
245
2024-17-30
Tuesday, 30 July 2024 11:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved