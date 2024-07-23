Sen. Menendez to Appeal Conviction to Supreme Court, If Necessary

Convicted Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., plans to challenge his conviction on 16 varying charges, vowing to take his appeal to the Supreme Court if necessary.

Menendez has announced his intention to appeal his recent conviction on 16 charges, including bribery, extortion, and obstruction of justice. Menendez made it clear in a letter dated July 23 to New Jersey Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy that he plans to take his fight "all the way" to the Supreme Court if necessary.

In the letter, Menendez also informed Murphy and the Senate of his decision to resign from the Senate, effective August 20, while maintaining his innocence. Menendez emphasized that his resignation should not be interpreted as an admission of guilt.

Menendez expressed concerns about preserving his legal rights in the event of an adjudicatory review by the Senate Ethics Committee, which could lead to recommendations for his expulsion or censure. "While I fully intend to appeal the jury's verdict, all the way and including to the Supreme Court, I do not want the Senate to be involved in a lengthy process that will detract from its important work," Menendez wrote.

He elaborated on the challenges of safeguarding his rights during the appeal process, noting, "Furthermore, I cannot preserve my rights upon a successful appeal because factual matters before the ethics committee are not privileged. This is evidenced by the committee's staff director and chief counsel being called to testify at my trial."

Menendez, who was appointed to his Senate seat in 2006 following the departure of Sen. Jon Corzine, D-N.J., highlighted his legislative achievements for New Jersey, including his leadership in the federal response to Superstorm Sandy.

On Monday, the Senate Ethics Committee announced it would commence an "adjudicatory review promptly" of Menendez's conviction. Ethics Chair Chris Coons, D-Del., and Vice Chair James Lankford, R-Okla., issued a joint statement expressing their intention to complete the review promptly, setting the stage for potential votes on expulsion or censure.