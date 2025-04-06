Developing Texas US Senate Race Awaits Trump Nod

Republican Party leaders have begun to ask among themselves who President Donald Trump places his support behind in what is developing as a notable U.S. Senate race in Texas.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced his reelection bid last weekend for a fifth term in the upper chamber.

By all accounts, it will not be an uncontested race. Republican Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton is making overtures about running. He told The New York Times last week, "I just think there's a lot of things that you could do at the federal level. Trump can use the help and have a senator that actually is supportive and not critical." But Paxton stopped just short of making an official campaign announcement.

What has Republican Party leaders concerned is a big primary battle that could cost upwards of $100 million and deplete money that could be used in other races. CNN reported some are now asking President Donald Trump to get involved early and announce who he will support to avoid a big spending spree.

Cornyn won Trump's endorsement for the 2020 election. Trump posted, "He is strong on Crime, the Border, the Second Amendment and loves our Military and Vets. John has my complete and total endorsement. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

But this may end up being at least a three way battle for the seat among Republicans in Texas. CNN reported Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, is quietly but actively laying the groundwork to go after the Senate seat. CNN referenced an unnamed source who said Hunt has gone directly to White House advisers seeking support from Trump while claiming he has the best shot at winning the election.

CNN reported that South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott, who leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, supports Cornyn's reelection bid. The critical Trump decision, though, has not been made public.