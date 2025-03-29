RFK Jr. Jokes About W.Va. Gov. Morrisey's Weight

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Friday joked about West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey's weight, telling a crowd, "The first time I saw him, I said, 'You look like you ate Gov. Morrisey.'"

Kennedy was promoting his "Make America Health Again" agenda when he made the comments, the Daily Mail reported.

He also said the Republican governor should have public weigh-ins with a celebration when loses 30 pounds.

"I'm going to put him on a really rigorous regime. We're going to put him on a carnivore diet," Kennedy said in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

"Raise your hand if you want Gov. Morrisey to do a public weigh-in once a month," he added as the crowd applauded. "Then when he's lost 30 pounds, I'm going to come back to the state and do a celebration and a public weigh-in with him.

"You're welcome, Denise," Kennedy said, referring to the governor's wife.

During the event, Morrisey signed the first letters of intent seeking waivers to allow the state to eliminate soda from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit eligibility.