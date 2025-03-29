WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: st. louis | nuclear | waste | rfk jr. | hhs | waterways | manhattan project

RFK Jr. to Visit St. Louis Illegally Dumped Nuclear Waste Sites

Saturday, 29 March 2025 12:02 PM EDT

The secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has reportedly agreed to visit areas affected by nuclear waste in St. Louis.

"Delighted to say that today, at my invitation, [Kennedy] agreed to come to Missouri to see firsthand the sites where the government dumped nuclear waste in St. Louis — and the lives that have been ruined because of it. It is time to compensate these good people NOW," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., posted to X on Wednesday.

Around the end of the World War II era Manhattan Project, which was used to produce the first nuclear weapons, according to the Riverfront Times, the federal government was "plainly aware" that the St. Louis company, Mallinckrodt Chemical Works, which processed uranium for the project, had dumped nuclear waste near the St. Louis Lambert Airport. An internal company memo dating as far back as 1949 noted that the waste known as K-65 had been deteriorating out of hills of steel drums near the airport, leaching into the nearby Coldwater Creek.

In 1973, the waste was illegally dumped north of the airport at the West Lake Landfill, about a mile out from a Missouri River floodplain and its surrounding farmland.

