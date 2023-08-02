RNC Video Features 24 Minutes of Dems Denying Elections

Republican National Committee Research has released a 24-minute video of Democrats denying election results in response to the 4-count indictment against former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday.

The video, posted on Twitter, opens with a clip of 2016 Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton implying in speech remarks that the election was stolen from her when she lost to Donald Trump in his first run for the White House.

"You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you," she is shown saying in the video.

The video goes on to show other key Democrats, such as then-Sen. Kamala Harris, questioning the legitimacy of Trump's presidency, and then-candidate Joe Biden saying during a campaign speech that he agrees that Trump was an illegitimate president.

The video also includes former President Jimmy Carter saying Trump did not win the election in 2016 and that he was "put into office because the Russians interfered; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries accusing Russia of interfering with the election to get Trump elected, and other Democrats voicing their doubts about election outcomes.

Late Tuesday, after his indictment was announced, Trump posted a similar, 10-minute video of Democrats denying elections on his Truth Social page.