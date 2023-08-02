Trump Campaign Compares Indictment to Nazi Persecution

Former United States President and 2024 Republican frontrunner Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday on federal felony charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe into the Jan. 6 Capitol breach in Washington, D.C.

The former president's campaign team responded to the felony charges by comparing Trump's second federal indictment — and his third criminal one — to persecution in Nazi Germany.

“The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” the campaign said in a statement.

Israeli media outlets covering the story not only highlighted the historical reference in their headlines but also sent out push notifications to their readers.

The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt wrote in response on Twitter: “Comparing this indictment to Nazi Germany in the 1930s is factually incorrect, completely inappropriate and flat out offensive. As we have said time and again, such comparisons have no place in politics and are shameful.”

Trump has been accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results. The four charges brought down against him include conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

“Despite having lost, the Defendant was determined to remain in power,” read the 45-page indictment. “So for more than two months following election day on November 3, 2020, the Defendant spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won.”

"These claims were false, and the Defendant knew that they were false," Special Counsel Jack Smith alleged. "But the Defendant repeated and widely disseminated them anyway — to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election."

Trump has been ordered to appear in Washington's federal court for his arraignment on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 4 p.m.

Trump has seen his lead in the 2024 GOP race solidifying. National primary polls reveal he is pulling more than 50% of his support from Republican voters, placing him 37% ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. No other Republican contender has reached 10%.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.