Trump Thanks Supporters After Latest Indictment

Former President Donald Trump offered appreciation for the support he has received after again being indicted by the Biden administration's Department of Justice.

Trump on Tuesday was hit with criminal charges arising from efforts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

"THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!!! I HAVE NEVER HAD SO MUCH SUPPORT ON ANYTHING BEFORE,” Trump posted early Wednesday morning. "THIS UNPRECEDENTED INDICTMENT OF A FORMER (HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL!) PRESIDENT, & THE LEADING CANDIDATE, BY FAR, IN BOTH THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTION, HAS AWOKEN THE WORLD TO THE CORRUPTION, SCANDAL, & FAILURE THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE IN THE UNITED STATES FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS. AMERICA IS A NATION IN DECLINE, BUT WE WILL MAKE IT GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. I LOVE YOU ALL!!!"

Trump remains the front-runner by a wide margin for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

On July 18, Trump said he had received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith telling him that he was a target of the Jan. 6 grand jury investigation in Washington. Officials have testified that Trump pressured them based on claims of widespread voting fraud.

Demonstrators attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory.

Trump now has been indicted three times in four months.

He was indicted in June for allegedly mishandling classified documents, and in March for allegedly falsifying business records concerning a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she said she had with him.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., were among Republican leaders who issued statements backing Trump on Tuesday.

Reuters contributed to this story.