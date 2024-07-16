Calif. Gov. Newsom Sends Security Reinforcements to RNC

In the wake of increased security surrounding the Republican National Convention (RNC) this week, California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has sent several dozen law enforcement officers to Milwaukee this week to aid with the effort.

"Public safety transcends party lines," Newsom said on Monday.

California will be sending 61 officers to Wisconsin through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact in support of local, state, and federal law enforcement partners at the Convention, the governor's office announced.

"California is proud to support our law enforcement colleagues in Wisconsin during this important political event. Working together, we are helping to provide a safe and secure environment for all participants at the Republican National Convention," Newsom's statement continued.

The move comes in the wake of heightened awareness of a potentially turbulent election season.

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt by mere centimeters when a bullet pierced his right ear after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man shot at the him, according to the FBI.

Immediately following Saturday's incident, Newsom posted on X, "Violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today."